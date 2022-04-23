Covid LIVE: India reports sharp spike in active cases; Delhi’s R-value reaches 2.1

Coronavirus April 23 Latest News: India logged 2,527 new Covid-19 infections and 33 deaths on Saturday, the official health bulletin said. One of the major cause of concern was the massive spike in the active coronavirus cases across the country. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded nearly 838 active Covid cases. With this, India’s active cases tally stands at 15,079. Meanwhile, an IIT-Madras research shows that in this week, National Capital Delhi’s R-value has reached the worrying 2.1. The R-value is the key factor that shows the level of spread of the virus in the region. Anything above 1 is considered critical.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related news from India and around the globe: