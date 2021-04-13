  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Curfew in Maharashtra for 15 days from April 14, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

April 13, 2021 9:40 PM

The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

uddhav thackeray covidUddhav Thackeray refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown. (Photo source: ANI)

Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced a 15-day long statewide curfew from April 14 amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

He refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

There is a shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the demand for Remdesivir has increased in Maharashtra, he said, adding the Centre should help supply oxygen for coronavirus patients in the state by using Air Force planes.

“The war against coronavirus has begun once again,” he said. There is a severe strain on Maharashtra’s health infrastructure due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, he added.

The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person while the coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

