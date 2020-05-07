COVID-19 cure search: India starts clinical trials of Ayush Medicines like Ashwagandha, Guduchi

The initiative will have some technical support of Indian Council of Medical Research.

Coronavirus treatment: India has turned to its age-old medicinal practice of Ayurveda to check if it can work against novel Coronavirus. According to Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, the country has started clinical trials of its Ayush medicines like Yashtimadhu, Ayush-64, Ashwagandha, Guduchi and Pippali. The medicines will be given to health workers and other persons working in high-risk areas and in close proximity to those who are infected with COVID-19.

The Health Minister further said that the clinical trial will be done in addition to the existing standard care given for COVID-19 patients. The initiative will be carried forward as a joint initiative between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Ayush, and the Ministry of Science and Technology via Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). The initiative will have some technical support of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Harsh Vardhan added. He further informed that the Ministry of Ayush is also trying to analyse the Ayush-based prophylactic interventions especially among the population that comes under high-risk criteria.

The Government of India had earlier announced that operations under AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) will be operational from April 20 among other medical facilities. Around 10 days back, the national regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices- Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, had given permission to the Ayurveda, and homoeopathy practitioners to conduct research at the quarantine centre for better understanding of COVID-9 disease.

Before this announcement came, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had said that it will be preparing five indigenous Ayurvedic medicines in order to fight the Coronavirus infection. It mentioned that TTD will be formulating Ayurvedic drugs in a collaboration with Ayurveda Pharmacy as per the Ayush standards and will distribute it to all workers there.