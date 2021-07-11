Covid-19 Curbs Latest Updates: Delhi to follow color-coded plan, Rajasthan reopens cinema halls; check for other states

Centre has stressed that the pandemic is far from over and warned several states to put adequate restrictions in place

As the Covid-19 curve has started showing a downward trend of spread in infection, many states and union territories in India have started relaxing restrictions in a phased manner to reboot the pandemic-hit economy. However, some districts in some states have failed to bring done the restrictions effectively and continue to be in lockdown like situation. Meanwhile, the Centre has stressed that the pandemic is far from over and warned several states to put adequate restrictions to bar tourists visiting without following Covid-appropriate protocol.

While India’s coronavirus numbers snapped to 40,000-plus range on July 11, here is a list of states that have either extended COVID-19 lockdown rules or lifted the restrictions:

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put into effect colour-coded ‘Graded Response Action Plan’. Under this plan, the shopping malls and other types of shops that host non-essential items will open following an odd-even system. The color-coded plan has four alerts – Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red –that will be issued based on the positivity rate and the severity of the situation.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen cinema halls, multiplexes with certain restrictions. Further, skill development centers in the state will be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 8 pm where at least 60 percent of the staff and marriage functions are permitted with maximum of 25 people.

Uttar Pradesh: The Adityanath government has relaxed the night curfew timings. It will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 6 am. Gyms, cinema halls, and sports complexes will function at 50 percent capacity. Dine-in facilities in restaurants will be open till 9 pm. Not more than 50 persons can participate in weddings.

Maharashtra: Level 3 restrictions will be continued at all administrative units despite whatever the positivity rate oxygen bed occupancy state is facing either low or high. Hence all shops, including businesses run by hawkers, will have to be closed at 4 pm.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government extended coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till 19 July along with further relaxations of restrictions which will come into effect at 6 am on Monday. Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops, and snack shops to operate with 50 percent of customers till 9 pm. Up to 50 people can attend weddings and only 20 can attend funerals

Karnataka: The government has allowed malls, public transport, shopping complexes, and offices with 100 percent capacity. The night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am, the ban from weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday has now been lifted.

Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Covid-19 regulations would endure for some more time. The weekend shutdown will continue until further notice. The government also mentioned that the restrictions will be eased in a phased manner as the average test positivity rate falls.