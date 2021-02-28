  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 curbs in Pune district extended till March 14

By: |
February 28, 2021 5:39 PM

These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as closure of educational institutions, he said.

The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said.The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said.

The existing restrictions due to coronavirus in Pune district of Maharashtra were extended till March 14 on Sunday, an official said. These include restrictions on movement between 11 pm and 6 am for non-essential activities, as well as closure of educational institutions, he said.

The order was issued by District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh and Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, he said. The COVID-19 restrictions, from which essential services are exempt, had been imposed on February 21 due to the recent spike in infection cases.

Related News

The district reported 1,505 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its total case count to 4,06,453. The death toll in the district till Saturday night stood at 9,235, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 curbs in Pune district extended till March 14
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China rolls out first one-jab COVID-19 vaccine: Report
2197 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi; positivity rate 0.34 pc
3COVID-19 Vaccine diplomacy: The world has to hand it to India when it comes to the Pharmaceutical Sector!