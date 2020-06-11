Covid-19 crisis: North-east’s infections have increased 16 times

In terms of daily growth, north-east has registered a growth of 13% in daily cases, meanwhile India during this period recorded a rise of 5%. Assam, during this period, grew from 92 cases to 2,937 on June 10. (Representational image:IE)

India’s north-eastern states, which until last month were free from the effect of coronavirus seem to be now struggling. Since May 17, when the government announced the fourth lockdown case incidence in north-eastern states has increased 16 times. While the states recorded only 281 cases on May 17, today the tally for seven states is 4,433. In terms of daily growth, north-east has registered a growth of 13% in daily cases, meanwhile India during this period recorded a rise of 5%. Assam, during this period, grew from 92 cases to 2,937 on June 10. Arunachal grew 19%, Mizoram registered 21%, Manipur 18% and Tripura 8% in daily cases.

Deaths in the region are still low – the seven states recorded only six deaths till June 10. However, testing has been ramped up quite significantly. The average tests conducted by north-eastern states on June 10 was 5,051 tests per million, whereas the national average as per ICMR data was a much lower 3,691. During the 24 days when national testing doubled, some of the north-eastern states increased their testing by a multiple of 10. On Wednesday, Manipur had tested 18,612 samples, on May 17 this was 1,706. Assam, which has tested more samples than Bihar, had completed 1,68,842 tests by Wednesday, five times more than what it had done on May 17.

While hospitalisation rates are not available for all states, data for bed capacity shows that many may still be in a comfortable position. Assam, for instance, has 3,338 hospital beds, 595 ICUs and 398 ventilators. Cases will have to rise to 22,300 in the state to fill the entire capacity. Assam, at present, has 2,937 cases. But given how cases are rising, states should be ready with plans to get the infrastructure available in time.