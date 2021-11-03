  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Covaxin gets shelf-life extension up to 12 months

November 03, 2021 4:08 PM

"The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The shelf life extension has been communicated to "our stakeholders," it added.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

“The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO,” Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The shelf life extension has been communicated to “our stakeholders,” it added.

Coronavirus Covid Vaccine Covid-19
