COVID-19: Could wastewater be a new way of Coronavirus transmission? One study says so

COVID-19: New way of Coronavirus transmission! Experts, government officials, all have been focused on preventing human-to-human transmission of the novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, a new theory has surfaced that claims that the virus can also spread via wastewater, the IE reported. According to the report, a paper by Richard Quilliam of the University of Stirling, UK revealed that the sewage system has a potential to transmit the deadly virus. The report further said that Professor Quilliam as well as his colleagues from Stirling’s Faculty of Natural Sciences are asking for “an investment of resources” so they can investigate their concerns.

Prof Quilliam has mentioned that the Covid-19 is spread through droplets from sneezes and coughs or via objects that may carry the COVID-19 infection. However, the virus has been found in human faeces even after 33 days after the patient has been tested negative/ recovered. While transmission via faecal route is yet to be proved but he stressed that viral shedding from the digestive system can take a longer duration than shedding from the respiratory tract. This led the experts to consider this possibility an important path for Coronavirus exposure even though it is not quantified yet.

The report further stated that during the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, viral residues were found in sewage discharge by two hospitals in China. It is to note that the virus SARS-CoV1 has been much similar to that of SARS-CoV2 (what we are facing right now). The report underlined that since many people are still asymptomatic and are their homes, the virus can possibly spread via sewer distribution systems.

It added that the risk is even high in areas where open defecation is still performed or at places where the safety of sanitation systems are limited. It can also affect places where waterways are also used as open sewers and domestic purposes.