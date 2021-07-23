Coronavirus Live Updates: When will Covid end? WHO Boss has simple solution

People wait in queues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Prataparh district of Rajasthan. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News July 23, Covid Vaccination Latest: When will coronavirus pandemic end? World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that it is totally up to us when we ‘want to end’ the contagion. The WHO boss has said that despite developing a vaccine at a break-neck speed, the world is still not on a path of total recovery from Covid. Part of the problem is the slow vaccination rate, abject inequity of the current stock. Meanwhile, here in India, the ‘no one died due to lack of oxygen’ statement by the Narendra Modi government during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament has taken a technical turn. Now health experts say that how the deaths are recorded is purely a technical point of view. However, everyone agrees that almost 20 per cent of the Covid patients who succumbed during the second wave could have been saved had they got the Oxygen supply on time. In a reply during the Monsoon session, the Centre has said that around 45,000 black fungus infections have been reported from the states in the last two months.

As the world sees the opening of Tokyo Olympics amid the Covid fear, here are the latest coronavirus-related news from India around the globe: