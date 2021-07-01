Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Key CoWin tweak comes into force from today – No direct contact with manufacturers, pvt hospitals must place vaccine order only on govt portal

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, New Coronavirus Variant Delta Plus Symptoms Live Updates: In a major decision that comes into effect from today, all private hospitals across India would now need to place their vaccine orders on CoWin portal. Until now, private medical facilities could directly contact the manufacturers and procure the vaccines. But this changes from today. The health ministry will be the sole authority for the supply of the vaccines. Once the order has been placed, the private hospital would get a period of 72 hours to make the payment. Now, it would be interesting to see how this new arrangement impacts the national vaccination programme.
While the corona situation is bettering in India with a continuous decline in daily caseload, the Covid graph is witnessing a fresh surge in neighbouring Bangladesh. The situation also remains grim in Russia, Indonesia and some European nations.
Here’s Financial Express Live Blog on the coronavirus pandemic. We bring you the latest, official and confirmed leads on vaccines, global studies and fresh outbreaks. From new emerging corona variants to latest lockdowns, here’re all the updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Malaysia, the world second-largest palm oil producer, is facing a labour shortfall of around 32,000 people due to corononavirus restrictions, the country's commodities minister said on Thursday."The labour shortage issue is estimated to cause around 10 billion ringgit ($2.41 billion) in losses anually due to unharvested ripe palm oil fruits," Minister Mohd Khairuddin bin Aman Razali said at a conference. - Reuters
Zydus Cadila has said that it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. - Reuters
An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said. The SII applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday seeking permission for conducting a trial of Covovax on 920 children, 460 each in the 12-17 and 2-11 age groups, at 10 sites. "The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which deliberated on the application, noted that the vaccine has not been approved in any country," a source said. - PTI
The coronavirus infection rate is climbing in Spain, spurred by outbreaks among young and unvaccinated groups, according to Health Ministry data. The two-week rate of infection reached 117 new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide, up from Tuesday's 106 infections. Infections increased from 251 to 293 cases per 100,000 in the past 24 hours among ages 20 to 29. The rise in cases is not leading to a rise in hospital admissions or deaths, but authorities are concerned the virus could spread to more vulnerable groups. Officials were discussing how to speed up vaccination among those groups. Spain has fully vaccinated 37% of its 47 million residents. - AP
President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of US vaccine diplomacy. Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, the US has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries, according to an Associated Press tally. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment. It's not for lack of doses. All the American shots are ready to ship, the White House said. Rather, it's taking more time than anticipated to sort through a complex web of legal requirements, health codes, customs clearances, cold-storage chains, language barriers and delivery programs. Complicating matters even further is that no two shipments are alike. - AP
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has welcomed the unanimous passage of a House resolution that urged the Biden administration to send critical medical supplies to India amid the second wave of coronavirus. Krishnamoorthi applauded the passage of the resolution, which he co-sponsored, recognising the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India. As a member of the India Caucus, Congressman Krishnamoorthi supports US efforts to mitigate the pandemic on a global scale, especially in countries most impacted, such as India. In order to further the efforts of this resolution, he has also introduced the bicameral Nullifying Opportunities for Variants to Infect and Decimate (NOVID) Act to expand the US global vaccination efforts. - PTI