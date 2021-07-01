Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Key CoWin tweak comes into force from today – No direct contact with manufacturers, pvt hospitals must place vaccine order only on govt portal

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, New Coronavirus Variant Delta Plus Symptoms Live Updates: In a major decision that comes into effect from today, all private hospitals across India would now need to place their vaccine orders on CoWin portal. Until now, private medical facilities could directly contact the manufacturers and procure the vaccines. But this changes from today. The health ministry will be the sole authority for the supply of the vaccines. Once the order has been placed, the private hospital would get a period of 72 hours to make the payment. Now, it would be interesting to see how this new arrangement impacts the national vaccination programme.

While the corona situation is bettering in India with a continuous decline in daily caseload, the Covid graph is witnessing a fresh surge in neighbouring Bangladesh. The situation also remains grim in Russia, Indonesia and some European nations.

Here’s Financial Express Live Blog on the coronavirus pandemic. We bring you the latest, official and confirmed leads on vaccines, global studies and fresh outbreaks. From new emerging corona variants to latest lockdowns, here’re all the updates from India and around the globe: