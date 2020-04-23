COVID-19: Coronavirus causes blood clots to form in lungs, kidneys, US doctors reveal

The doctors feel that the viral infection can be less severe if they can prevent the clotting.

COVID-19: Can Coronavirus cause blood clots? In the latest turn of events, it has come to light that there have been signs of clotting and blood thickening in Coronavirus positive cases. The signs have been detected in different organs by different doctors, said a report by Reuters. The report mentioned that this has come as one of the alarming ways the virus has made an impact on the body. An observation by the doctors of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York has first noticed various clots in lungs as well as kidneys, the report said. It added that a doctor in Mount Sinai noticed that patients on kidney dialysis had blood clots in their catheters.

It has also been brought to attention that there is a surge in cases with blood clots and at least half of the patients were tested with Coronavirus. This led the doctors to believe that the disease is more than just a lung disease. According to the report, stroke due to blood clotting has been a symptom for COVID-19. With nephrologists, neurologists and other doctors’ observation, a new treatment protocol has been developed where blood thinners are given to patients before the clot appears. The doctors feel that the viral infection can be less severe if they can prevent the clotting. However, this protocol cannot be used on patients that belong to high-risk criteria as blood thinners as there may be bleeding in the brain and other organs.

The report said it was shocking for doctors to see such atypical symptoms of the novel Coronavirus. There was an increase in the number of people with brain blockages, especially after mid-March. People who were admitted in the hospitals showed different readings on ventilators. It was seen that the lungs were not as stiff as they would appear in pneumonia and had restricted blood flow.

Upon further deliberation by doctors at Mount Sinai and Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, the report said, the clots caused by the Coronavirus is something that has not been seen with any other virus. Meanwhile, Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center started a clinical trial in the beginning of this month to check if an anti-clotting drug like tPA could help COVID-19 patients with severe conditions. It is to note that the clotting usually develops within any patient who has been sick for a long time or is on a ventilator for a long duration but the doctors witnessed that blood clots form sooner in Coronavirus patients.