Covid-19 India Lockdown Live: India records 3,57,229 new cases, 3,4499 deaths

While there is no news of all India lockdown despite the buzz, more and more cities across the country are under stringent curbs to check the surge of Coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Vaccine Live Tracker, Covid-19 Cases in India May 4 Live Updates: With over 3.5 lakh new Covid-19 cases, India crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday. The health ministry data shows that India recorded 3,57,229 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Today’s tally saw a minor dip in the fatality numbers. The May 4 health bulletin says that 3,449 Indians lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection and related complications. While national capital Delhi saw the biggest spike with 448 Covid deaths, Maharashtra has shown a steady decline in coronavirus cases. While these numbers are encouraging, the main point is to see whether there has been any change in the testing numbers or not. As the nation battles the second wave of the coronavirus, here are the latest updates from India and around the world: