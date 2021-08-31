Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: As schools reopen across India, experts raise these concerns

Coronavirus India Live Updates, Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Update India, August 31st Covid Live Tracker Today: India’s national capital New Delhi and several other cities across the country would reopen the schools and other educational institutes from tomorrow. As the authorities prepare a new set of rules for staggered SOPs for the classrooms, health experts are divided about the latest development. Medanta chairman Dr Naresh Trehen is among the most prominent voices that are advocating the officials to rethink the reopening process. Asking about the need behind the ‘rush’, Dr Trehen said that till a substantial number of children are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the reopening of schools should be done with utmost caution. However, there are some who feel that with the daily caseload still in the manageable range, this is the right window to reopen schools.
Talking about the caseload, a cursory glance at the Covid tally of last week has shown that there has been an increase of 30 per cent in the active cases in India. The number of Covid deaths has also gone up by almost 15-16 per cent.
Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday. The move comes after the highly contagious delta variant caused a surge of infections across the state. Before the Fourth of July, Hawaii had a seven-day average of 46 daily cases. On Monday, that figure hit 874. Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the program called ‘Safe Access Oahu’ takes effect on Sept. 13. Honolulu joins other cities such as New Orleans, New York, San Francisco and the U.S. territory of Guam that have implemented similar requirements. Children under the age of 12 will be exempt. Employees of the establishments will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing, Blangiardi said. He said businesses that don't comply could be fined or potentially shut down. - AP