Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: As schools reopen across India, experts raise these concerns

Beneficiaries not adhering to social distancing norms, wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government school turned vaccination centre at Shivaji Nagar, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Live Updates, Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Update India, August 31st Covid Live Tracker Today: India’s national capital New Delhi and several other cities across the country would reopen the schools and other educational institutes from tomorrow. As the authorities prepare a new set of rules for staggered SOPs for the classrooms, health experts are divided about the latest development. Medanta chairman Dr Naresh Trehen is among the most prominent voices that are advocating the officials to rethink the reopening process. Asking about the need behind the ‘rush’, Dr Trehen said that till a substantial number of children are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the reopening of schools should be done with utmost caution. However, there are some who feel that with the daily caseload still in the manageable range, this is the right window to reopen schools.

Talking about the caseload, a cursory glance at the Covid tally of last week has shown that there has been an increase of 30 per cent in the active cases in India. The number of Covid deaths has also gone up by almost 15-16 per cent.

Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe: