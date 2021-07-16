Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: China & problem of raw data – WHO boss fuels fresh debate on lab leak theory

Health workers in protective suits spray disinfectant after carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by an explosion of COVID-19 cases that have strained hospitals on the main island of Java. (AP Photo)

Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases LIVE Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 16 Live Updates: The origin debate of novel coronavirus is not settling down anytime soon. Months after the WHO virtually rejected the idea of lab leak, its boss Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is now saying that it was ‘premature’ to rule out the possible human role (lab leak) in the origin of coronavirus. He said this while asking China to be more transparent about the raw data. The statement comes at a time when the Covid-19 infections are once again increasing all over the world. The US has seen a sharp spike in recent days. Indonesia is now Asia’s epicentre for viral infections. Back home in India, there are various reports talking about a possible third wave hitting the nation in August next month. Coupled with a slow vaccination pace, the high number of infections may erase all the gains India has made so far. The WHO has also said that the third wave is possibly in its initial phase. The global watchdog has also warned of more virulent variants of novel coronavirus.

