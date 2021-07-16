Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: China & problem of raw data – WHO boss fuels fresh debate on lab leak theory

Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases LIVE Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 16 Live Updates: The origin debate of novel coronavirus is not settling down anytime soon. Months after the WHO virtually rejected the idea of lab leak, its boss Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is now saying that it was ‘premature’ to rule out the possible human role (lab leak) in the origin of coronavirus. He said this while asking China to be more transparent about the raw data. The statement comes at a time when the Covid-19 infections are once again increasing all over the world. The US has seen a sharp spike in recent days. Indonesia is now Asia’s epicentre for viral infections. Back home in India, there are various reports talking about a possible third wave hitting the nation in August next month. Coupled with a slow vaccination pace, the high number of infections may erase all the gains India has made so far. The WHO has also said that the third wave is possibly in its initial phase. The global watchdog has also warned of more virulent variants of novel coronavirus.
Highlights
The leaders of a Chilean late-stage human trial of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac on Thursday recommended a third dose of the jab to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.The trial leaders said a separate in vitro laboratory trial to determine the vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta strain of the virus showed that neutralizing antibodies reduced four-fold compared to those produced against the original coronavirus strain first found in China.Chinese scientists have previously reported a smaller three-fold reduction. - Reuters
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is prepared to send vaccines to Cuba if it is assured an international organization would administer them but he is not considering easing U.S. policy around sending remittances to the country. Thousands of Cubans on Sunday staged the biggest anti-government protests in decades to demonstrate against an economic crisis that has seen shortages of basic goods and power outages. They were also protesting the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties. Dozens of activists were detained. - Reuters
China reported 36 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 15, compared with 28 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.All of the new cases were imported, meaning that there were no new local transmissions, data from the National Health Commission showed.China also reported 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with 8 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,183, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters
Thailand reported on Friday a daily record of 9,692 coronavirus infections, taking total cases to 381,907 since the start of the pandemic, as authorities struggle to tackle the country's biggest wave of infections so far.The COVID-19 task force also reported 67 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,099. – Reuters
Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant.The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city, Los Angeles, is one of several jurisdictions to recommend or mandate wearing masks or other pandemic restrictions in recent days as cases rise to worrisome levels in many parts of the United States. - Reuters
South Korea's prime minister on Friday said more limits on private gatherings may be needed around the country as authorities reported 1,536 new coronavirus cases.South Korea was for months a coronavirus success story as it kept outbreaks under control with testing, tracing and social distancing, but the more contagious Delta variant has been fuelling a new wave of infections.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked local governments to standardise gathering limits to less than four people to avoid confusion in the non-metropolitan area, where the cases have been quickly surging, after imposing a semi-lockdown in the greater Seoul area. - Reuters
Australian officials urged people to obey lockdown measures that cover around 40% of the country's population as an outbreak of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant again picked up pace on Friday.Daily new infections in New South Wales, where the outbreak began about a month ago, rose after a dip a day earlier, while new cases across the border in Victoria remained steady.Total infections since the first was detected in mid-June, in a Sydney limousine driver transporting overseas airline crews, now stand at more than 1,000.Despite Sydney heading into its fourth week of lockdown, New South Wales officials recorded 97 new locally acquired cases, up from 65 on Thursday.Most concerning for health officials, 29 of those cases were people who spent time in the community while infectious, a situation that New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant described as "incredibly concerning". - Reuters
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,456 to 3,741,781, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 18 to 91,337, the tally showed. - Reuters
Taiwan has garnered another donation of COVID-19 vaccines, this time from Slovakia, which has pledged 10,000 doses in what the central European country said was a show of support after a Taiwanese gift of face masks to Slovakia last year.Under the slogan "Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping", the island has since the pandemic began donated millions of face masks around the world, including to the United States, Asia and European countries, with 700,000 going to Slovakia.Since a spike in domestic cases began in Taiwan in May, the government has received almost six million vaccine doses gifted by Japan and the United States, while Lithuania has said it will donate 20,000 doses.In a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, the de facto Slovak embassy in Taiwan said the country would be giving Taiwan 10,000 vaccine doses. – Reuters
US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, an Indian-American, on Thursday said he lost as many as 10 family members both here and in India to the COVID-19 pandemic. Murthy, who is occupying the position for the second time, said this at a White House briefing making a strong case for people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the deadly virus. ‘On a personal note, it's painful for me to know that nearly every death we are seeing now from COVID-19 could have been prevented. I say that as someone who has lost 10 family members to COVID-19 and who wishes each and every day that they had had the opportunity to get vaccinated,’ Murthy said. - PTI
The head of the World Health Organisation acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he said Thursday he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. In a rare departure from his usual deference to powerful member countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of COVID-19. The first human cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tedros told reporters that the UN health agency based in Geneva is ‘asking actually China to be transparent, open and cooperate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic.’ - AP