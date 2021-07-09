Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Alpha vs Delta vs Delta Plus vs Lambda – Mutating virus puts spanner in pandemic recovery

A health care worker prepares to vaccinate a patient using the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in South Africa's Hammanskraal. New vaccination centres are being opened as South Africa's resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases driven by the Delta variant that was first found in India. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 9 Live Updates, Delta Variant Live: Alpha, Delta, Delta Plus, Lambda, Epsilon – the chain of the ever-mutating coronavirus remains unbroken. The World Health Organization has warned the nations for the new unlock measures. After ravaging India in the month of April and May, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has shut down Sydney and other key regions of Australia. South Korea is also planning a partial lockdown in its capital Seoul. So, when does it end? Chances are never. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, we must learn to live with the virus.

This is easier said than done. Nations can’t remain under lockdown forever. The simple answer to this is quicker vaccination of as many people as possible. Scientists world over are researching the efficacy of the present vaccines against the variants. At present just 10 to 11 per cent of the total world population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. In India also, the vaccination rate has dipped significantly. In comparison with the first week of the new vaccine policy launch, the present rate of jabs per day is nearly half of what was administered between June 21 to June 27.

Here are the latest updates related to Covid-19 infections in India and around the world: