Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Alpha vs Delta vs Delta Plus vs Lambda – Mutating virus puts spanner in pandemic recovery

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 9 Live Updates, Delta Variant Live: Alpha, Delta, Delta Plus, Lambda, Epsilon – the chain of the ever-mutating coronavirus remains unbroken. The World Health Organization has warned the nations for the new unlock measures. After ravaging India in the month of April and May, the Delta variant of the coronavirus has shut down Sydney and other key regions of Australia. South Korea is also planning a partial lockdown in its capital Seoul. So, when does it end? Chances are never. As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, we must learn to live with the virus.
This is easier said than done. Nations can’t remain under lockdown forever. The simple answer to this is quicker vaccination of as many people as possible. Scientists world over are researching the efficacy of the present vaccines against the variants. At present just 10 to 11 per cent of the total world population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. In India also, the vaccination rate has dipped significantly. In comparison with the first week of the new vaccine policy launch, the present rate of jabs per day is nearly half of what was administered between June 21 to June 27.
Here are the latest updates related to Covid-19 infections in India and around the world:
Highlights
Argentina has announced it will sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna, as the country attempts to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus.Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero told Argentina's Congress that a deal would be signed with U.S.-based Moderna on Monday, but did not detail the number of doses being bought or the agreed delivery dates.Argentina has so far largely built its COVID-19 inoculation program around Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, China's Sinopharm vaccine and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca's vaccine. It has vaccinated 23.7 million of its 45 million inhabitants with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 4.9 million people have received two.As of Wednesday, Argeninta had registered 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 97,000 related deaths. - Reuters
Libya's new unity government on Thursday announced it was closing its borders with Tunisia for a week due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the neighboring country, a government spokesman said.The decision came as a precautionary step to what the government described as "worsening situation and collapsed health system," as well as the increasing number of cases with coronavirus delta variant in Tunisia.The closure of both land border and airport with Tunisia will start as of Thursday midnight, Mohamed Hamouda, the Government of National Unity (GNU) spokesman said.Hamouda also said universities and schools have suspended classes for around two weeks for the same reason.After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia grappled with a rise in infections. It has imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to its economic crisis. - Reuters
China on Friday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 8, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.China also reported 22 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 10 a day earlier.As of July 8, mainland China had a total of 91,989 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters
Cuba said on Thursday its two-shot Soberana 2 vaccine, delivered with a booster called Soberana Plus, had proven 91.2% effective in late stage clinical trials against the coronavirus, following similar news about its Abdala vaccine.The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees the Finlay Institute, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala. Last month, Abdala was found to have a 92.28% efficacy.While the Cuban efficacy claims have not been peer reviewed, the results, if accurate, would catapult the U.S.-boycotted Caribbean island nation into the select group of the United States, Germany and Russia that produce vaccines with efficacy of more than 90% - Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sputnik V.Cuba’s biotech sector has a long history of vaccine development, producing 80% of vaccines used in the country and exporting some of them. - Reuters
South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.The country reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, up from Wednesday's previous record of 1,275 a day. On Thursday a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6.00 p.m. and rallies or other events are banned. Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10.00 p.m. - Reuters
Australian authorities on Friday pleaded with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year.Hundreds of extra police patrolled parts of Sydney to enforce the city's lockdown orders imposed to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant which now has a total of more than 400 cases."New South Wales (state) is facing the biggest challenge we have faced since the pandemic started," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "At the moment the numbers are not heading in the right direction.""Please do not leave your house. Do not leave your home, unless you absolutely have to," Berejiklian said.Fourty-four locally acquired cases were reported on Friday in NSW, Australia's most populous state, eclipsing 38 a day earlier, with 29 of those having spent time in the community while infected. - Reuters
Pfizer is about to seek US authorisation for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections. Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant -- and most of the world still is desperate to get those initial protective doses as the pandemic continues to rage. But antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed. - AP
Canada's chief public health officer says there are cases of the latest COVID-19 variant of interest in the country, but it's too early to know how widespread it is or what impact it could have. Dr. Theresa Tam said Thursday 11 cases of the Lambda variant that was first identified in Peru last year have been reported to Health Canada to date. However, the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec said Thursday it has confirmed 27 cases already, all in March and April. The Public Health Agency of Canada is monitoring Lambda to see how it spreads and how it responds to vaccines, Tam said. - AP
