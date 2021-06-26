Covid 19 Coronavirus cases Live Updates: Amid third wave worries, India records first death due to Delta plus variant

A homeless waits for vaccination against COVID-19 at a centre at Yamuna Pushta in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Covid 19 cases in India Covid World Updates Live, Latest Corona Vaccination Live Updates, Delta Plus variant live updates June 26: India has seen a fresh spike in the total number of vaccinations after the launch of the new inoculation programme of June 21st. However, despite the tall claims, the average increase in the daily Covid jabs is a little around 20 lakh shots per day. While the experts and the Niti Aayog had predicted a daily target of 1 crore jabs, the real picture is far from that. Amid the slower-than-expected pace of the Covid vaccination, the new mutants of the novel coronavirus have added to the worries of the health officials. After the dominant Delta variant, which was first detected in India last October, new mutation called Delta Plus has also spread in over 10 states across India. On Friday, an 80-year-old woman was the first case of death due to the Delta Plus variant. While the research is still on, the studies so far show that this variant can escape the vaccinated immune systems also. As India finds a new roadmap for safe unlock and faster vaccination to tackle coronavirus, here are the latest Covid updates from the country and around the world.