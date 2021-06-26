Covid 19 Coronavirus cases Live Updates: Amid third wave worries, India records first death due to Delta plus variant

Coronavirus Covid 19 cases in India Covid World Updates Live, Latest Corona Vaccination Live Updates, Delta Plus variant live updates June 26: India has seen a fresh spike in the total number of vaccinations after the launch of the new inoculation programme of June 21st. However, despite the tall claims, the average increase in the daily Covid jabs is a little around 20 lakh shots per day. While the experts and the Niti Aayog had predicted a daily target of 1 crore jabs, the real picture is far from that. Amid the slower-than-expected pace of the Covid vaccination, the new mutants of the novel coronavirus have added to the worries of the health officials. After the dominant Delta variant, which was first detected in India last October, new mutation called Delta Plus has also spread in over 10 states across India. On Friday, an 80-year-old woman was the first case of death due to the Delta Plus variant. While the research is still on, the studies so far show that this variant can escape the vaccinated immune systems also. As India finds a new roadmap for safe unlock and faster vaccination to tackle coronavirus, here are the latest Covid updates from the country and around the world.
Highlights
Seventy-six per cent of people in the age group of 45 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram, an official said on Friday. The inoculation drive has been accelerated across the state, amid the second wave of the coronavirus infection, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Eric Zomawia said. "As many as 76 per cent of people in the age group of 45 years and above have been administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine till Thursday as against the national average of 43 per cent," Zomawia told PTI. (PTI)
Mumbai will continue to be in category 3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers, the BMC said on Friday. While announcing the decision, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said the metropolis has had an average positivity rate of 3.96 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of 23.04 per cent over the last two weeks. The decision came hours after the state government amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced state-level trigger for imposing restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage. (PTI)
The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is "the most transmissible of the variants identified so far," and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission. (AP)