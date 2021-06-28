Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi enters new phase of ‘Unlock 2021’ from today; Delta surge forces fresh lockdowns around globe

Coronavirus Covid 19 cases in India Covid World Updates Live, Latest Corona Vaccination Live Updates, Delta Plus variant live updates June 28: India finally witnessed a drop in the daily Covid deaths below 1,000-mark after more than 70 days with 978 individuals losing their lives on Sunday. Though the number of daily infections has gone down considerably, the fatalities declined after a long period in comparison with the first wave of the coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, National Capital Delhi will enter Unlock 5 from today. However, across the world, various countries are imposing lockdowns due to the spread of Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Here are latest Covid-related updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights