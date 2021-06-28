  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus in India Live Updates Delhi enters new phase of Unlock 2021 from today Delta surge forces fresh lockdowns around globe

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi enters new phase of ‘Unlock 2021’ from today; Delta surge forces fresh lockdowns around globe

Updated: June 28, 2021 8:13 am

Though the number of daily infections has gone down considerably, the fatalities declined after a long period in comparison with the first wave of the coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus in India Live News, Covid-19 Cases India Latest Update, Covid-19 vaccination, Covid-19 lockdown, Covid-19 unlock, Delta Plus variant, Delta variant, Covishield, Covaxin, Delta Plus Live Tracker June 28Passengers wait at a bus stop before a banner publicising Modi govt’s Covid vaccination drive in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Covid 19 cases in India Covid World Updates Live, Latest Corona Vaccination Live Updates, Delta Plus variant live updates June 28: India finally witnessed a drop in the daily Covid deaths below 1,000-mark after more than 70 days with 978 individuals losing their lives on Sunday. Though the number of daily infections has gone down considerably, the fatalities declined after a long period in comparison with the first wave of the coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, National Capital Delhi will enter Unlock 5 from today. However, across the world, various countries are imposing lockdowns due to the spread of Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Here are latest Covid-related updates from India and around the globe:

Delta Plus variant, Delta variant

