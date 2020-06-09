COVID-19 community spread in Delhi? Source of 50% cases untraceable, says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Delhi has reported over 29,000 coronavirus cases so far. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi Coronavirus News: Has the community spread of coronavirus infection started in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said that source of infection in more than 50 per cent cases in the national capital could not be traced which points towards community transmission. Jain, however, dropped the ball in Centre’s court regarding the issue.

“We can say that [there is community spread] only when Centre admits it… Community spread is when there are cases in which source [of infection] cannot be ascertained… Almost half of our cases are like this,” news agency ANI quoted Satyendra Jain, as saying.

Commenting on the issue of hospital beds in Delhi, the minister admitted that the city needs to up its capacity to treat coronavirus patients.

“We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been used in 4-5 days. We have to further enhance the capacity now,” the minister said.

There has been a huge controversy surrounding availability of hospital beds for corona patients in Delhi. While people have been complaining that hospitals are denying patients admission citing lack of beds, the AAP government has repeatedly claimed that sufficient beds were available.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had even claimed ‘blackmarketing’ of hospital beds while announcing the decision to reserve Delhi government hospitals and a few private hospitals for people of the capital city only. However, the decision was later overturned by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal which invited a sharp reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi has emerged as the third worst-affected state in India after Maharastra and Tamil Nadu with over 29,000 coronavirus cases so far. The death toll stands at 874 at present.