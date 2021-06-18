Covid-19: Cocktail monoclonal drug can reduce hospitalisation by 70-80 %, say doctors

Dr Trehan and Dr Soin along with other reputed medical practitioners were speaking at a webinar hosted by MeraDoc, a personalised healthcare platform on the Coronavirus pandemic.

After more than a year of the onset of Coronavirus pandemic, the scientists and doctors appear to have reached a major breakthrough in reducing the hospital stay of Covid-19. Health practitioners have found the cocktail of monoclonal antibody drugs casirivimab and imdevimab capable of reducing hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients by about 70-80 percent. Speaking at a Covid-19 webinar, Dr Naresh Trehan, one of country’s topmost heart surgeons and Chairman and MD, Medanta said that the cocktail drug is an effective treatment for mild to moderate Covid-19 patients. Dr Trehan said that the drug which should be administered to the mild to moderate patients within seven days of contracting the virus can reduce hospitalisation by about 70-80 percent. The drug which is being hailed as a wonder-drug has been recently launched in the country for Covid-19 patients.

Reflecting on the havoc caused by the second wave of Coronavirus in the country, Dr Trehan said that the second wave had been invited by people on account of their complacent and non-Covid-19 compliant behaviour. Advocating a boost to the country’s vaccination programme, he said that if the country could achieve the target of about 50 lakh vaccinations per day from July and take it to 70 lakhs per day by mid-July then the virus impact could be reduced by 25-50 percent. He further said that the pandemic could even be flattened in the country if the number of inoculation per day reaches the 90 lakh figure by July end.

Talking about the possibility of the third wave of Coronavirus, Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman, Institute of Liver Transplant, Medanta said that the third wave is going to emerge in all likelihood in the coming future. However, Dr Soin said that this time the country will be better prepared with strengthened infrastructure including more beds, oxygen supplies and ICUs among others. On a positive note, Dr Soin also said that the vaccine stock with the government is also getting healthier now and excellent results from the clinical trials of Novavax vaccine could aid the country’s fight against Coronavirus. Dr Trehan and Dr Soin along with other reputed medical practitioners were speaking at a webinar hosted by MeraDoc, a personalised healthcare platform on the Coronavirus pandemic.