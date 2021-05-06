Covid-19: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends strict ‘Janta Curfew’ in Madhya Pradesh till May 15

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also appealed to people to reschedule marriage plans to avoid the gathering of guests during the pandemic.

Terming coronavirus as a big health crisis before humanity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the only way to break the chain of transmission and contain COVID-19 cases is for people to “close down everything” till May 15.

Chouhan also announced providing free treatment for COVID-19 for patients from a poor financial background, common citizens and middle-class population in Madhya Pradesh, an official of the state’s public relations department said.

To facilitate this, a package will be unveiled on Friday under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, he quoted the chief minister as saying at a meeting.

Also, the government plans to sign an agreement with private hospitals for free CT scan and other medical tests of patients, the official said.

At the meeting with senior bureaucrats, the chief minister reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state.

Corona is a big crisis for humanity. The only option to control the corona is to break the chain of infections. “We can’t close down everything for long. We have to make people’s life easy. Therefore, till May 15, we should close down everything. Strictly follow janata curfew and break the chain of infection, Chouhan said.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh is under a slew of restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He said health infrastructure is being readied to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection.

“Oxygen plants are being set up in each district. A total of 95 such plants will be established in the state,” Chouhan said.

He appealed to people to reschedule marriage plans to avoid the gathering of guests during the pandemic.

Works under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) should be immediately stopped in villages where even a single coronavirus case has been reported, Chouhan said.

He asked officials to launch a “kill corona campaign” in cities and villages by conducting door-to-door surveys and identifying patients whose treatment can start immediately.

“Open COVID-19 assistance centres in cities for distribution of medical kits,” the public relations department official quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

The chief minister asked rural populace to make their village coronavirus free by ensuring that nobody from outside enters the village before completing the mandatory quarantine period.

For this, he suggested launching the Mera Gaon Corona Mukt Gaon (my village is corona free) campaign.

He directed officials to provide ration free of cost to the poor without insisting on completing formalities like submission of Aadhaar card and giving thumb impression.

The chief minister warned against black marketing of medicines and overcharging of patients by hospitals, and said those indulging in these malpractices will face strict action.