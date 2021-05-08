  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: CM M K Stalin announces 2-week complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10; check details

By: |
May 08, 2021 10:47 AM

Explaining the rationale behind the government's decision, the CM said that the decision was taken after he received the feedback from district collectors across the state in a review meeting on Friday.

The CM also said that medical experts were also consulted before taking the decision of complete lockdown.The CM also said that medical experts were also consulted before taking the decision of complete lockdown.

In a bid to rein in the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the newly sworn M K Stalin government in Tamil Nadu has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state. The complete lockdown will be imposed in the state for a period of two weeks starting from May 10, news agency PTI reported.

The decision about the complete lockdown in the state was announced by Chief Minister Stalin himself as he said that the lockdown was being imposed due to unavoidable reasons. Explaining the rationale behind the government’s decision, the CM said that the decision was taken after he received the feedback from district collectors across the state in a review meeting on Friday. The CM also said that medical experts were also consulted before taking the decision of complete lockdown.

Related News

As per the announcement made by the Chief Minister, the complete lockdown will come into force in the state beginning 4 AM on May 10 and last till 4 AM on May 24. The lockdown decision is one of the first major decisions taken by the Stalin government which was sworn in yesterday. A total of 26,645 new cases of Coronavirus were registered in the state on Friday. The state also registered a record death toll of 197 patients in the last 24 hours. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was about 1.35 lakh, as per the health department of the state.

Activities allowed during lockdown in the state:

1. The movement of essential services and goods will continue unhindered during the morning hours and will be allowed till 12 PM, as per the lockdown instructions.

2. Banks and ration shops have also been allowed to continue their operations during the lockdown with downsized staff members in addition to the frontline workers.

3. Restaurants during the course of the lockdown will only be allowed to offer takeaway services and no in-dining will be allowed.

4. People will also not be allowed to take cabs and auto-rickshaws except for emergency transport requirements, including hospital, wedding, and funeral, among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 CM M K Stalin announces 2-week complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10 check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt allows cash payment of over Rs 2 lakh for COVID-19 treatment at hospitals
2Coronavirus India Live Update: India reports over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases for third day in a row; Tamil Nadu announces 2-week lockdown from Monday
3US govt doing everything it can to help India fight COVID-19, says official