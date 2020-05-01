  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Indore district; toll now 72

Updated: May 1, 2020 12:35:56 PM

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that four patients died in the hospitals in Indore city over the last two days. One of the deceased is a 95-year-old woman, while three others are men aged 75, 55 and 42, he said.

The urban limits of the district have been placed under curfew since March 25, after the first patient of coronavirus was found in Indore.

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh rose to 72 with four more patients succumbing to the infection, a health official said on Friday. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said that four patients died in the hospitals in Indore city over the last two days. One of the deceased is a 95-year-old woman, while three others are men aged 75, 55 and 42, he said.

“These patients were already battling with high blood pressure, TB, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other illnesses,” Jadia said.

According to him, as 28 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected in the district has increased to 1,513. Of them, 242 patients have been discharged from hospitals, he said.

Also read| Check Coronavirus latest updates here: 

The analysis of the latest data shows that the COVID-19 death rate in the district till Friday morning was 4.76 per cent. The urban limits of the district have been placed under curfew since March 25, after the first patient of coronavirus was found in Indore.

