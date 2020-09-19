  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: China eases restrictions on theatres, entertainment venues

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 9:16 PM

Moreover, commercial performances are now allowed in low-risk areas with the consent of local authorities, said the statement.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Chinese mainland reached 85,269, including 171 patients still being treated.

China has eased restrictions on performance venues, including film theatres, allowing them to fill 75 per cent of their operating capacity as the COVID-19 cases declined, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Saturday.

It said that large-scale commercial performances still require appropriate control of audience numbers based on the local epidemic containment situation, and the green light will be given first to events held outdoors.

However, the ministry has recommended suspending commercial performances in high- or medium-risk areas.

Audiences are asked to register using real names, wear facial masks, and have their body temperature checked before entering performance venues, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Apart from performing centres, the ministry will also lift curbs on tourist attractions nationwide, which will be allowed to open at 75 per cent capacity during the upcoming National Day holiday beginning on October 1, the report said.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Chinese mainland reached 85,269, including 171 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,464 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, according to China’s National Health Commission’s report on Saturday.

