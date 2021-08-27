Covid-19 cases surge in Kerala after Onam celebrations

At a health ministry briefing on Thursday, Bhushan said: “We are still in the midst of the second surge of Covid-19 in our country. The second surge has not concluded. It is not over. Therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions.”

There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala after Onam celebrations, and the state accounts for 58.4% of the country’s daily positive cases, the health ministry said on Thursday. The country reported 46,164 new cases on Thursday.

The weekly case positivity rate in the country over August 19-25 was 2.22% as against 1.94% in the first week of August. There are 3,33,735 total active cases in the country, with Kerala accounting for 1,70,829 cases followed by Maharashtra with 53,695 cases. At present, 41 districts in the country are reporting more than 100 cases a day.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the country has seen a spike in cases after every festival. The coming months will be crucial as there are a few festivals in September and October. Celebrations will have to be in compliance with Covid-19 protocols, he said.

The Kerala government has been advised to increase testing and contact tracing. With more than 80% of the positive cases in home isolation, the state has been advised to ensure more effective monitoring so that these patients don’t spread the infection.

The country has administered 61 crore vaccines, with 80 lakh vaccine doses administered on Wednesday and 70.19 lakh doses on Thursday. The average number of doses administered in August is 52.16 lakh.