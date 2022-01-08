  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 cases rising, but hospitalization, oxygen demand low, says Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

He said the state task force and health department had given their assessment of the COVID-19 situation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will decide on the extent of restrictions etc.

Written By PTI
He added that 41,000 cases were detected on Friday in the state, though there was no addition to the Omicron tally.
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

“Those having cough, fever etc, including children, must get themselves tested. Senior citizens with comorbidities and frontline health staff must go for the precautionary vaccine dose, the drive for which will begin on January 10,” the minister said.

