  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 cases on rise in Bengal; 846 more infections, 12 fresh fatalities recorded

By: |
October 23, 2021 8:21 AM

Of the 846 cases, 242 were recorded in the metropolis North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Hooghly for two.

covid 19 cases in west bengalOne each fatality was registered in South 24 Parganas Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum. (Representational image: IE)

West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases surged for the third day on trot with 846 more people testing positive for the disease, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 19,033, a bulletin by the state health department said.

Of the 846 cases, 242 were recorded in the metropolis North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths, Kolkata for three and Hooghly for two. One each fatality was registered in South 24 Parganas Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum.

Related News

The positivity rate improved to 2.10 per cent from Thursday’s 2.52 per cent, the bulletin said. Since Thursday, 792 recoveries were logged in the state, which raised the total number of those cured of the disease to 15,57,882. The discharge rate stood 98.32 per cent. Bengal currently has 7,577 active cases.

As many as 1,88,42,408 samples have been tested thus far, including 40,303 since Thursday, the bulletin added

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 cases on rise in Bengal 846 more infections 12 fresh fatalities recorded
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1As vaccination coverage against COVID-19 increases, will coronavirus continue to mutate?
2Big new Covid wave unlikely but too early to say India in endemic stage: Scientists
3India, Australia working side by side to expand vaccine access across Indo-Pacific, says Scott Morrison