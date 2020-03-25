Covid-19 cases in Kerala leap to 105 as 14 more test positive

Three people, including a lady health worker, is reported to have acquired infection by interacting with the patients.

The number of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in Kerala has shot up to 105, after 14 more persons tested positive on Tuesday. On the first day of lockdown in the state, the cooperation from civil society was not satisfactory, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons.

Out of the 14 new Covid positive cases, eight are Dubai-returnees, one UK returnee and one Qatar returnee. Kasargod, which added six more patients, continues to be the hub of the pandemic in Kerala. Three people, including a lady health worker, is reported to have acquired infection by interacting with the patients.

The CM said people need to understand the gravity of the situation, while cooperating with the lockdown. “We have been observing several unnecessary sojourns outside the house. More than five people, congregating outdoors, is banned,” Vijayan said.

Taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed only in emergency situations like buying medicines. In private vehicles, besides the driver, only one person will be allowed. All private vehicles will have to furnish a testimonial, in a prior fixed format, to the duty police officer on the road.

Banks are allowed to work from 10 am to 2 am. Department stores and supermarkets selling essential items like food, groceries, bakery products, milk, eggs and cattle-feed will be open from 7am to 5pm. But shops selling fancy or luxury goods would remain closed.

“Laxity in observing the lockdown will not be tolerated anymore,” the CM said. “Police have been told to go for stringent action, whenever there is violation,” he said.