  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 cases in India: Daily infections fall below 62,000; Recovery rate pushed further

By: |
October 6, 2020 10:56 AM

The death toll climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases of the coronavirus in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload. (Representational image: IE)

The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, the COVID-19 caseload rose to 66,85,082 with 61,267 new infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases of the coronavirus in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload.

Related News

The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.55 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested until October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 cases in India Daily infections fall below 62000 Recovery rate pushed further
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
2Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
3Coronavirus can spread indoors! CDC says in updated guidance