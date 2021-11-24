Coronavirus India Live News Update: India reports 9,283 new cases; Covaxin shows 50% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 in real-world assessment, says Lancet study

Researchers noted that the Delta variant was the dominant strain in India during the study period, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today, November 24: Two doses of Covaxin are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the first real-world assessment of India’s indigenous coronavirus vaccine published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The results of an interim study recently published in The Lancet showed that two doses of Covaxin, also known as BBV152, had 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and present no serious safety concerns.

The study also found that the vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 after two doses of Covaxin with the second dose administered 14 or more days before undergoing RT-PCR testing was 50 per cent. The adjusted vaccine effectiveness of the first dose, estimated after seven and 21 days, was low, which is consistent with the performance of other preventives against the Delta variant, they said.

India reports 9,283 new cases and 10,949 recoveries

As per the data shared by the Health Ministry, India has reported 9,283 new cases, logged 10,949 recoveries and recorded 437 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,11,481 – which is the lowest in 537 days.

118.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Here are the latest and verified updates related to the Coronavirus pandemic from India and around the globe: