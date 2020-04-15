COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 695, death toll goes up to 30

With this, Ahmedabad has till now reported 404 coronavirus cases. (Representational image)

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.

The death toll in the state went up to 30 after two more patients succumbed to the viral infection, it said. Out of the 56 new cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 42 patients, followed by Surat- six, Vadodara and Panchmahal- three each, and Botad and Kheda- e each, it said.

With this, Ahmedabad has till now reported 404 coronavirus cases, followed by Vadodara-116, Botad and Kheda districts reported first COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Two more deaths were reported in the morning bulletin of the health department.

A 14-year-old girl died at a Vadodara hospital, while a 45-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Surat, taking the death toll in the state to 30. The girl suffered from a brain disease, while the woman had hypertension, the healthdepartment said.

It clarified that 11 positive cases were removed from the tally after it was found that those numbers from Ahmedabad were mistakenly added to the total number of cases on Tuesday.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 404 cases, Vadodara-116, Surat-48, Bhavnagar-26. Rajkot-18, Gandhinagar-16, Patan-14, Bharuch-11, Anand-10, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur- five each, Kutch and Mehsana-four each, Porbandar-three, Banaskantha, Dahod and Gir Somnath two each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Botad, Kheda and Sabarkantha- one each. So far, 59 patients in the state have been discharged after recovery.

The condition of eight patients is critical and they are on ventilator support, while 598 patients out of 606 active cases are stable. In the last 24 hours, 2,354 samples were tested for COVID-19. So far, total 17,334 samples have been tested, out of which 695 came out positive.