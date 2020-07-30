Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain holds video conference meet to review Coronavirus mortality status

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday held a meeting via video conference to review and analyse the status of deaths due to COVID-19 at hospitals, authorities said. The meeting came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that COVID-dedicated LNJP Hospital had reported no death on July 27.

Kejriwal took a meeting to review the status of containment zones, bed capacity in COVID-19 facilities, status of hotels and banquet hall attached with hospitals and status of RTPCR and rapid antigen testing, according to the Wednesday health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 1,035 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Wednesday.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 10,770, down from 10,887 the previous day. Doctors at the LNJP Hospital had attributed no death from COVID-19 on July 27 to “extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers”.They said that this has happened for the first time at the facility in the last couple of months.