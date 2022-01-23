  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 cases in Delhi drop below 10K

Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Written by PTI
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
The health bulletin showed 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

