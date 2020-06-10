COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 31,000-mark

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 31,309 with 1,366 fresh cases.

COVID-19 cases in the national capital breached the 31,000 mark on Tuesday with 1,366 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 905, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The bulletin issued on Wednesday said there are 18,543 active cases, while 11,861 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated.

No health bulletin was issued on Tuesday.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 31,309 with 1,366 fresh cases.

A total of 34 fatalities were declared on June 8, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between May 28 and June 7.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

Facing criticism for “under reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

A total of 2,61,079 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital till Tuesday, it added. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 14,556. As many as 320 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of containment zones stands at 188, the department said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday held a review meeting with officers of the Health department, DGHS, CDMOs and medical directors of Dedicated Delhi Government Hospitals for COVID-19, to review the status of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limit. In an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for coronavirus patients.

Delhi government hospitals and private facilities here were also directed on Tuesday to prominently display information about the availability of beds on a flex board at their main gates. It came in the wake of several families, whose members may have been positive or suspected cases of COVID-19, alleging that they were turned away by various hospitals despite beds being available. On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 29,943 with 1007 positive cases, while the number of fatalities stood at 874.