Coronavirus Cases India Live News: India reports below 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for 6th day in a row; Over 4,000 deaths

Updated: May 22, 2021 10:10:04 am

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension in India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India, Covid Vaccine India Update May 22 Live: India reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 2,62,89,290.

Coronavirus Cases in India Live, Covid-19 Lockdown New Guidelines LiveIndia has crossed 19 crore in cumulative vaccination coverage against Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Lockdown and Curfew Extension Live, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Live Updates: India reported below 3 lakh new coronavirus infections for a sixth consecutive day. The country saw 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry’s data released on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally increased to 2,62,89,290. Overall positivity rate has continued its downward journey; it has dropped to 12.59% on Friday. As many as 303 districts have witnessed a drop in positivity rate, compared to 210 districts in the previous week, which suggests that the worst of the second Covid-19 wave may be over. However, the number of fatalities remains above 4,000.

Also read: Expect Covid-19 containment from August but serious work ahead, says Global expert Bhramar Mukherjee

In the meantime, India has crossed the 19-crore milestone in cumulative vaccination coverage. Out of which 10 states account for over 66%. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan top the list in vaccine coverage, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Also Read: CoWIN launches key OTP upgrade; here’s how you can register using 4-digit code – Complete Guide

As the world’s second-most populous nation tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Cases Live: Coronavirus India Lockdown/Curfew Latest News Live, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths, Covid-19 vaccination, Black Fungus cases in India May 22 Live Coverage:

Highlights

    10:09 (IST)22 May 2021
    Coronavirus in India Live Tracker: India records 2.57 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,194 deaths

    The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year. (PTI)

