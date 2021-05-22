Coronavirus Cases India Live News: India reports below 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for 6th day in a row; Over 4,000 deaths

India has crossed 19 crore in cumulative vaccination coverage against Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Lockdown and Curfew Extension Live, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Live Updates: India reported below 3 lakh new coronavirus infections for a sixth consecutive day. The country saw 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry’s data released on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally increased to 2,62,89,290. Overall positivity rate has continued its downward journey; it has dropped to 12.59% on Friday. As many as 303 districts have witnessed a drop in positivity rate, compared to 210 districts in the previous week, which suggests that the worst of the second Covid-19 wave may be over. However, the number of fatalities remains above 4,000.

In the meantime, India has crossed the 19-crore milestone in cumulative vaccination coverage. Out of which 10 states account for over 66%. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan top the list in vaccine coverage, according to Union Health Ministry data.

As the world’s second-most populous nation tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections, here are the latest, confirmed updates on Covid-19 from India and around the globe: