Corona LIVE: Fight against Covid is going to be long; 2nd wave has put healthcare system under pressure, says PM

Covid-19 India Live Update, Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Live Coverage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid-19 situation in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and will speak to doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline healthcare workers through video conferencing at 11 am today. He is expected to discuss efforts to tackle the second wave of Coronavirus. Yesterday he spoke to chief ministers, DMs, and field officials of 10 states regarding the prevailing Covid-19 situation and vaccination. He cautioned states not to waste vaccines, as it is the main weapon in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He asked DMs to study the spread and severity of Coronavirus infections among children and youth. He said the virus is mutating, we need to change our strategies accordingly. We can’t lower guard.”
Till some days ago, India was reporting over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases per day. The number of Coronavirus infections has dropped massively. For the past 5 days, the country has been reporting below 3 lakh virus infections daily—which is a good a sign, considering at one point (mid-May), India was reporting over 4 lakh cases daily. Overall, the positivity rate has also gone down. As many as 303 districts have witnessed a drop in positivity rate, compared to 210 districts in the previous week – an indication that the severity of the second wave may be over. However, high deaths and rising cases of black fungus remain a pain point for the government. Due to a sudden spike in black fungus cases, the Centre yesterday made the disease ‘notifiable’.
Also read: Expect Covid-19 containment from August but serious work ahead, says Global expert Bhramar Mukherjee
India reported 259,591 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209, according to data from Union Health Ministry on Friday. The country’s Covid-19 tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll at 291,331. The active cases in the country further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections. The Covid-19 recovery rate also improved to 87.25 per cent.
In a major positive development for India’s fight against Coronavirus, Bharat Biotech yesterday announced that the company will increase its Covid-19 vaccine (Covaxin) production capacity by 17 million doses per month. “The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already functional,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement. In another positive development, the government has approved the first home Covid-19 testing kit. The Indian Council of Medical Research has given its nod to MyLab Discovery Solutions-developed home-based self-use Covid test kit. It will give a major boost India’s testing capacity.
In the meanwhile, several states/UTs are under some kind of restrictions, be it lockdown or curfew, in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus infection. Many states have already extended lockdown/curbs till May end; some are contemplating increasing it further. Tamil Nadu is weighing for an extension of lockdown as cases continue to surge.
Highlights
The UK government says it has bolstered its COVID-19 vaccine drive as part of a series of enhanced measures to tackle 'clusters' of the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, as the latest data confirmed its numbers had risen by 2,111 over the past week to hit 3,424 cases across the country. Public Health England (PHE) said in its latest weekly variant cases data released on Thursday that cases of the variant categorised as VOC-21APR-02 are still predominantly affecting the north-west of England, particularly Bolton, and London, but "we are seeing clusters of cases across the country". "There is evidence that VOC-21APR-02 is growing rapidly and may be more transmissible than VOC-20DEC-01, the 'Kent variant' that is currently dominant in the UK. Experts at PHE are monitoring the situation closely," PHE said. Health authorities said that a targeted approach is being used throughout London to focus on the city's many 'small dispersed clusters'. (PTI)
There has been an increasing trend in the fungal infection being seen in COVID patients. This was also reported to some extent during SARS outbreak. Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of Mucormycosis: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria on Black fungus (ANI)
Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration (ANI)
EAM will hold discussions with US Secy of State. He'll also be meeting Cabinet member& Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with bilateral relationship. He will have two interactions with business forums on economic & COVID-related cooperation between India & US: MEA (ANI)
In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of Black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it: PM Modi (ANI)
COVID-19 second wave has put health system under pressure; have to fight on many fronts: PM Modi to frontline workers of Varanasi. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh | People in very large numbers gather at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district where an Ayurvedic practitioner is distributing medicines for COVID19; social distancing norms flouted (ANI)
We don't have Covisheild vaccines for the 18-44 age group & the available stock of COVAXIN vaccine for the same age group will be consumed soon. Many vaccination centers will be closing today: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)
In Delhi, there are 197 cases of Black fungus in govt & private hospitals: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)
A dedicated community support helpline has been operationalised by the ministry to provide AYUSH-based approaches & solutions for challenges raised by Covid. The toll-free no. is 14443. The helpline is operational pan-India from 6 am to 12 midnight on all days: Ministry of Ayush (ANI)
Puducherry reported 1,702 fresh coronavirus cases and 26 related fatalities during the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Friday. The 1,702 new infections took the overall tally in the union territory to 93,167, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said. He said as many as 2,017 patients were discharged from healthcare facilities during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 73,936. The number of active cases stood at 17,936 with 15,830 in home isolation and 2,106 in hospitals, he added. The 26 deaths took the toll to 1,295, he said adding 18 of the deceased had no comorbidities. (PTI)
Mizoram on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 296 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,740, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 30, he said. Three BSF jawans, one Assam Rifles personnel and at least 50 children are among the new patients. Of the 296 fresh cases, 105 were detected at Zoram Medical College's RT-PCR laboratory, five at the state's TrueNat facilities and the rest via Rapid Antigen Test. Twelve new patients have travel history, while the remaining 274 were found to have locally contracted the virus. (PTI)
Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are around 85 per cent to 90 per cent effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) has said, citing a new analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot in the UK. In its latest weekly COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report on Thursday, the PHE also estimated that 13,000 deaths have now been prevented in people aged 60 years or older in England up to May 9, 2021 (11,100 deaths in individuals aged 80 years and older, 1,600 in individuals aged 70 to 79 and 300 in individuals aged 60 to 69 years). New analysis for the first time estimates that 2 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provide around 85 to 90 per cent protection against symptomatic disease, PHE said in a press release. That compares to 90 per cent estimated effectiveness against symptomatic disease for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to reports. (PTI)
Odisha on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 12,523 new COVID-19 cases and a record 27 more deaths, a Health Department official said. The new cases were recorded after testing 61,665 samples on Thursday, taking the positivity rate to 20.30 per cent. The state has so far reported 6,68,422 cases of COVID-19 and 2,430 deaths. Of the new infections, 7,012 were detected at different quarantine centres and the remaining 5,511 were local contact cases. Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 1,842 new cases, followed by Cuttack (1084), Angul (930), Sundargarh (715), Puri (568) and Mayurbhanj (546). Only two districts -- Gajapati (53) and Malkangiri (73) -- reported less than 100 new cases, the health official said. (PTI)
Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 360 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 23,159, a Health Department official said. The toll in the state remained at 89 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 89, followed by Changlang (60), Tawang (40), Lower Subansiri (31) and Lower Dibang Valley (19), the official said. Of the new cases, 309 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 27 through RT-PCR and 24 through the TrueNat method, Jampa said. In all, 177 of the new patients have symptoms. Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,731 active cases. Total 214 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,339. (PTI)
South Korea on Friday approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, as the country attempts to speed up its inoculation efforts, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. The green light comes after two of three expert panels recommended approval be granted for the two-dose vaccine based on safety and efficacy in late-stage trials in the United States. Moderna is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in South Korea, following doses developed by AstraZeneca Plc , Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson, said Kim. READ MORE
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Karnataka will receive 2 lakh doses of Covishield today. So far we've received 1,24,20,510 doses incl 1,13,26340 (1,01,60,060 Covisheid&11,66,280 covaxin) from GoI & 10,94,170 (9,50,000 covishield&1,44,170 covaxin) from state procurement: Karnataka Health Minister (ANI)
Jammu & Kashmir: One case of Black fungus reported in Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, says Dr Shashi Sudan, Principal GMC Jammu (PTI)
Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan to chair a meeting on COVID19 situation & vaccination progress with Health Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry &LG's/Administrator of A&N Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, J&K, Ladakh & Lakshadweep (ANI)
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Singapore has reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 61,730, a media report said on Friday. Singapore also reported the death of a 70-year-old person in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, The Strait Times reported. "A 70-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday, while 41 new infection cases were reported, including 27 infections in the community (local)," the report said, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) released on Thursday. The MOH said the deceased was linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, one of the centres of emerging coronavirus cases. "This is the second COVID-19 death reported in May. As of Thursday, Singapore's COVID-19 death toll stands at 32, with the total number of cases at 61,730," the report said. (PTI)
The Karnataka government will resume the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years age group from Saturday. The frontline warriors will be the first to receive the jabs followed by other eligible groups in the list, the state government said in an order on Thursday. The decision came eight days after the government ordered the suspension of the vaccination drive for this group in the absence of adequate supply of vaccines. "Vaccination for 18-44 years age group is being resumed from May 22 and state procured vaccines will be utilised to vaccinate the eligible beneficiaries," the order stated. The state has identified corona frontline warriors who will be receiving the vaccines initially, it said. (PTI)
The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 1,137 to reach 5,05,837, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. With COVIDthe virus claiming the lives of 59 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 8,707. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.72 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,05,611, while the death toll has reached 1,936, another official said. (PTI)
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. On the day-125 of the vaccination drive on Thursday, a total of 14,56,088 vaccine doses — 12,73,785 first dose and 1,82,303 second dose — were given according to provisional report till 8 PM, the ministry data showed. READ MORE
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday. (PTI)