COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 86,83,916

India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358 samples being tested on Wednesday. The 550 new fatalities include 125 from Maharashtra, 85 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala, 28 from Tamil Nadu, 25 each from Haryana and Chhattisgarh, 23 from Karnataka and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,28,121 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 45,560 from Maharashtra followed by 11,453 from Karnataka, 11,415 from Tamil Nadu, 7,452 from West Bengal, 7,281 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,228 from Delhi, 6,828 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,389 from Punjab and 3,776 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of

Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.