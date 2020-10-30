  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 80,88,851

October 30, 2020 11:11 AM

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far pushing the national recovery rate to 91.15 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent. The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 7.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 .
It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday.

