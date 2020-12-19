  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 case count in India crosses 1 crore; over 95 lakh cured

By:
December 19, 2020 9:48 AM

Total numbers of recovered and active cases are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively

coronavirus cases in India, coronavirus recoveries in indiaMore details are awaited.

India’s COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections and death toll at 1,45,136. Total numbers of recovered and active cases are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively, according to the union Ministry of Health and family Welfare.

(More details awaited)

