Covid-19 booster dose: No need to re-register yourself on CoWIN for ‘precautionary dose’

PM Modi on Saturday (December 25, 2021) announced ‘precaution doses’, also known as booster does, for people aged 60 years and those with comorbidities

People eligible for covid-19 precaution dose will not have to register themselves on the CoWIN app again in order to get a slot, Dr. RS Sharma, chief, CoWIN platform confirmed the news to ANI. “Those who are eligible for the precaution (booster) dose can schedule their vaccination appointment from the same (CoWIN) account, Dr Sharma was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25, 2021) announced ‘precaution doses’, also known as booster does, for people aged 60 years and those with comorbidities and vaccination for children. The decision for the booster dose came when many experts backed booster doses in the view of the emerging Omicron Covid variant threat.

Day 1 of vaccination for children amid COVID third wave

Vaccination for teens in the 15 to 18 age group began today amid rising covid-19 and Omicron cases in India recorded in several cities. Over 8 lakh teens registered themselves on the government’s CoWin portal to get Covaxin. Over 16 lakh teenagers between 15 and 18 have got inoculated with the first vaccine dose today. The vaccination drive has been carried out following the consultation with schools at hospitals and different health centers.

