  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps

By: |
January 1, 2021 3:24 PM

BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out.

Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine update, Coronavirus vaccine news, Coronavirus vaccine in India, Coronavirus vaccine in India news, Coronavirus vaccine in India date, Coronavirus vaccine in India latest news, covid 19 vaccine in India, covid 19 vaccine in India latestThe United States ordered 600 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in July, while the EU waited until November to place an order of half that size.

BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out. The German biotech startup has led the vaccine race but its shot has been slow to arrive in the European Union due to relatively slow approval from the bloc’s health regulator and the small size of the order placed by Brussels.

The delays have caused consternation in Germany, where some regions had to temporarily close vaccination centres days after the launch of an inoculation drive on Dec. 27.”At the moment it doesn’t look good – a hole is appearing because there’s a lack of other approved vaccines and we have to fill the gap with our own vaccine,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told news weekly Spiegel in an interview. A shot from Moderna is expected to be cleared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Jan. 6.German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged the EMA to also
quickly approve a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca that Britain cleared this week.

Related News

The EU timeline for that treatment remains uncertain. Sahin said the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, which uses messenger
RNA to instruct the human immune system to fight the coronavirus, should be able to cope with a variant first detected in Britain that appears to be more contagious.”We are testing whether our vaccine can also neutralise this
variant, and will soon know more,” he said. Asked about coping with a strong mutation, he said it would
be possible to tweak the vaccine as required within six weeks -though such new treatments might require additional regulatory approvals.

NEW PRODUCTION LINE PLANNED

Sahin founded BioNTech with his wife, Oezlem Tuereci, who is the company’s chief medical officer. Both faulted the EU’s decision to spread orders in the expectation that more vaccines would be quickly approved. The United States ordered 600 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in July, while the EU waited until November to place an order of half that size. “At some point it became clear that it would not be possible to deliver so quickly,” Tuereci told Spiegel.

“By then it was already too late to place follow-on orders.”BioNTech hopes to launch a new production line in Marburg, Germany, in February that could produce 250 million doses in the first half of the year, said Sahin.Talks are under way with contract manufacturers on boosting output and there should be greater clarity by the end of
January, he added.Sahin also said BioNTech would make its vaccine, which requires storage at around minus 70 Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit), easier to handle. A next-generation vaccine that would keep at higher temperatures could be ready by late summer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 BioNTech founders warn of vaccine supply gaps
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World’s biggest Covid vaccination to begin in India soon, election-like preparations underway; details here
2Modi govt allows import/export of COVID-19 vaccine without any value limitation
3Experts hold critical meet for Covid vaccine approval in India as officials gear up for second dry run