Covid-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for intra-nasal vaccine Phase-3 trials

An intra-nasal vaccine would not only be simple to administer but also reduce the use of needles and syringes, among others.

The trials would evaluate the nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and also to use as booster dose schedule, they said. (Representative image/Reuters)

Bharat Biotech has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct phase-3 trials for its COVID-19 intra-nasal vaccine (BBV154), sources in the company said on Friday.

The trials would evaluate the nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and also to use as booster dose schedule, they said.

“BBV154 (nasal covid vaccine) has received approval for phase-3 clinical trials. The trials will evaluate BBV154 nasal vaccine for both the two-dose primary schedule and booster dose schedule,” the sources said.

An intra-nasal vaccine would not only be simple to administer but also reduce the use of needles and syringes, among others. It would also impact the overall cost of a vaccination drive, chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella had said.

