Covid-19: Bengaluru Police Commissioner to issue directions on New Year celebration in city, says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the city Police Commissioner will soon be issuing a set of directions on New Year celebrations in Bengaluru in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. “Confined to Bengaluru, how to celebrate New Year, regarding this Bengaluru CP (Commissioner of Police) will issue certain directions tomorrow or day after,” Bommai told reporters in response to a question.

The government had already issued guidelines on December 17 ahead of Christmas and New Year, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The guidelines prohibits parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing from December 30 to January 2.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited, but normal routine activities can be carried out at these places, it had said, while mandating use of green crackers alone during the celebrations. In the guidelines, Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were given the authority to impose more curbs at certain specific roads or places in their jurisdiction.

The state government had also decided to impose night curfew across the state amid concerns over a new COVID- 19 variant spreading in the UK, but on Thursday announced its withdrawal just six hours before it was to kick in, amid opposition from various quarters including opposition parties and a section of media.