Covid-19: Bengaluru fourth city to cross 1 lakh cases

On Friday, Bengaluru became the fourth city in India to cross 1 lakh infections. Although India’s IT capital has taken more time than other top metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to report 1 lakh infections, the city is now reporting twice the number of cases every day that Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai are reporting.

On Friday, Bengaluru added 2,912 cases as against 1,215 for Delhi, 1,183 in Chennai and 1,275 in Mumbai. The growth rate of Covid-19 infections too is the fastest in the southern metropolis.

In the third unlock starting August 1, it was 3% which is three times that of Chennai’s 1% and much higher than Mumbai and Delhi’s 0.8% daily growth in cases.

Bengaluru, however, will soon be joined by Pune, where infections are also growing at a brisk pace.

An analysis of data for this city in Maharashtra shows that cases are growing at 2%. On Friday, Pune recorded 79,037 cases. At the current pace, it is expected to cross the one lakh mark within two weeks’ time.

Even as the pace of growth of infections in metropolitan cities slows, data shows that infections are rising in the interiors. An FE analysis from a few days ago showed that half of the infections in the country now come from rural and semi-urban centres.