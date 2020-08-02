COVID-19: Babul Supriyo goes into self-isolation, says ‘met Amit Shah day before’

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Image; Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

After Home Minister Amit Shah tested Coronavirus positive on Sunday, Union Minister Babul Supriyo shared on Twitter that he had met Shah on Friday, hence he has been advised by the doctors to go in self-isolation for the next few days and get tested.

In the tweet, he wrote: “I had met Honble HM Shri @AmitShah ji day before in the evening • I am advised by Doctors to confine myself, away from my family members, for the next few days with a test to be done soon • Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah”

Shall abide with all precautionary measures as per Rules & Protocol #COVID19 #AmitShah — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 and he tweeted that on doctors’ advice he was being admitted to the hospital. He further shared that he got the COVID-19 tests done upon getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, and his report came back positive.

More details awaited.