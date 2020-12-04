COVID-19: Avoid infection with these precautionary measures at offices, hospitals

The idea is to religiously follow also COVID-19 preventive measures laid down by the government and advised by the health officials.
Wear a face cover or mask at all times.
The year is ending but Coronavirus transmission is still among people. All lockdown imposed have been lifted, people have resumed going for work, markets and hospitals at a time when risk for catching the infection still pertains. With the onset of winter season, Coronavirus cases are expected to increase. What can be done in such a scenario? The idea is to religiously follow also COVID-19 preventive measures laid down by the government and advised by the health officials. Below mentioned are some practises people can adopt to protect themselves.