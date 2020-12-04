COVID-19: Avoid infection with these precautionary measures at offices, hospitals

Wear a face cover or mask at all times.

The year is ending but Coronavirus transmission is still among people. All lockdown imposed have been lifted, people have resumed going for work, markets and hospitals at a time when risk for catching the infection still pertains. With the onset of winter season, Coronavirus cases are expected to increase. What can be done in such a scenario? The idea is to religiously follow also COVID-19 preventive measures laid down by the government and advised by the health officials. Below mentioned are some practises people can adopt to protect themselves.

COVID-19 preventive measures at office

While working from office, it is important that only a few employees are being called and proper social distancing measures are being followed among them.

There are several sanitization stations in the office available for everyone. Workers should also carry their own sanitizers.

Areas touched by many like doorknobs, handles, railings, tables, lights, armrests, chairs, telephones, toilets among others should be frequently wiped clean.

Everyone is expected to wear a mask while working in the office premises.

Also, there should be a separate room to isolate people who are feeling sick and provision to immediately take them to hospital in case of a severe situation.

Avoid travelling to work at peak hours.

Health experts have advised working from home only if possible to reduce the transmission risk.

COVID-19 preventive measures at hospitals

The first thing is to avoid going to a hospital for a check unless it is of absolute necessity.

Kids along with others in vulnerable categories should also be not taken to hospitals.

Keep sanitizing your hands often when present in the hospital.

It is advised to take only one person along with the patient to the hospital.

Maintain social distancing at all times in the hospital premises.

Wear a face cover or mask at all times.

It is crucial to take care of all these measures as the second wave of Coronavirus cases has already hit many parts of the country and vaccination for the infection is likely to come next year.