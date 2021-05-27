Covid-19: Avaya launches free online Covid-19 consultation portal MedicSetu

Many NGOs and individual doctors have also started free consultation for Coronavirus patients across the country. (Representative image)

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases has started declining in the country, the stress on strained medical infrastructure of the country remains overwhelming. In an attempt to provide online consultation to home quarantined Coronavirus patients, Avaya in association with I-Novate has designed an online platform for free online consultation for home quarantined Coronavirus patients. The platform, which has more than 1000 registered medical practitioners on board, will provide free of cost online consultation to Coronavirus patients, a press statement issued by Avaya read.

Named MedicSetu, the virtual platform has got on board about one thousand doctors and a number of Non profit Organisations who wanted to contribute to the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The portal, which has been designed under the supervision of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is in association with self-help groups and Non-Profit Organisations including Rotary International and Arogya Foundation of India.

Kunaal Prasad, who is COO at NLP Mission, MeitY on the launch of the portal said that the creation of MedicSetu will help Covdid-19 patients get free access to medical practitioners without increasing the burden on the healthcare system. Prasad also thanked doctors, NGOs, federation, and volunteers for taking the special initiative.

The portal which was developed over a period of seven days has also been test run for a week in order to get rid of technical glitches and other interface issues. During the test run, a total of 163 doctors provided free of cost consultation to over 876 Coronavirus patients in different parts of the country. After the successful completion of the trial run, the number of doctors on board has shot up to above 100.

Vishal Agrawal, who is the Managing Director – India & SAARC, Avaya on the occasion of the MedicSetu launch said that the company was humbled by the incredible success of the initiative in using modern technology for a noble cause. Kamal Sanghvi who is the Director of Rotary International said that Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation need as much attention as patients admitted into hospitals. Sanghvi further said that initiatives like MedicSetu will help in bridging the gap of health infra and provide consultation to home quarantined patients without putting any additional financial burden on patients.

Earlier, the central government had launched online consultation portal eSanjeevani for patients who are not able to avail medical consultation for Coronavirus as well as non-Covid ailment. Many NGOs and individual doctors have also started free consultation for Coronavirus patients across the country.