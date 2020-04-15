COVID-19: Attention! Social distancing may be required till 2022, says a Harvard Study

Despite the rate of transmission and positive cases are expected to be lower in winter, they could still overwhelm hospitals.

COVID-19 Outbreak: Harvard study indicates social distancing may be required till 2022! The United States has been grappling with increasing Coronavirus positive cases for a month now with no break that would help flatten the COVID-19 curve. As a result, the number of Coronavirus affected people is highest in the US with more than 5.7 lakh confirmed cases and more than 23,000 deaths. Studying the cases, infectious-disease researchers at Harvard have asserted that it could be another two years for people to keep practising social distancing on and off. In a journal published, the analysts and researchers have studied the behaviour of the virus. Upon their study after the first wave of Coronavirus, they have come up with an analysis that the virus could be recurrent and there is a possible outbreak in winters.

The study said, despite the rate of transmission and positive cases are expected to be lower in winter, they could still overwhelm hospitals. Therefore, they have suggested that it is crucial for people living in the United States to keep practising social distancing till 2022. Furthermore, they have estimated that the social distancing between the people that needs to take place should be a minimum of 25 per cent and should go till 75 per cent in other outbreaks as well, considering the capacity the US currently has for critical care and treatment.

So when should testing end?

The study further stressed upon the testing patterns in America and said that the testing should be continued even if it seems that the virus has disappeared. It added that there is a possibility of a “resurgence in contagion” even by the year 2024. Therefore, the testing is likely to help the officials to keep a tap on the disease, and if there is an outbreak, it could be managed in time and help prevent overshooting the medical capacity. It is likely to give the government expand their critical care facilities in time.

However, it also mentioned that how the virus spreads next also depends on an individual’s immunity. Meanwhile, the United States has not announced any lockdown measures that would help curb the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.