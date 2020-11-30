  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR test in Delhi

By: |
November 30, 2020 12:55 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for COVID-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

Related News

“I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister’s tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR test in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fighting Coronvirus: Extending helping hand to COVID-19 survivors
27 consumer trends that have given shape to eye care during the pandemic
3COVID-19 positive Delhi minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital, to remain in home isolation