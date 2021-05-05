Covid-19: Apollo Computing Laboratories comes up with indigenous non-invasive ventilator— SwasthVayu; how it works

In many cases of Covid-19 treatment, there is a requirement of ventilator support.

At a time when Coronavirus cases in India are at an all-time high, with many states facing a shortage of ventilators and oxygen, Hyderabad-based Apollo Computing Laboratories has come up with a portable non-invasive ventilator — SwasthVayu. The indigenous ventilator can be easily used in medical wards, dispensaries, home healthcare operators, and make-shift hospitals. It is to note that in many cases of Covid-19 treatment, there is a requirement of ventilator support. Ventilators can also be used for non-Covid problems like sleep apnoea, lung diseases, and other respiratory illnesses.

Apollo Computing Laboratories had collaborated with CSIR – National Aerospace Laboratories in order to develop SwasthVayu. The company claimed that the device will help in mitigating severe hardship that Covid-19 patients are witnessing. The safety, as well as the performance of ventilator, has been certified by NABL accredited Labs after stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre and many hospitals, the company said in a statement. The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) has also certified SwasthVayu.

How it works

The non-invasive ventilator can deliver oxygen via a non-vented mask which is tightly fitted to the face without any need for tracheal intubation. The device has been designed with three layers of filtration mechanism. According to the company, the first inlet HEPA filter can help in the removal of 99.99 per cent of particles of 0.3 micron size. “The inter-stage and exhale stage have HME (Heat Moisture Exchanger) and BV (Bacterial and Viral) filters, which are meant to filter heat, moisture, and any remnants of bacteria & virus thus protecting the patient. The medical team treating the patient is safe as the exhale filter too filters any viruses like Covid-19 droplets exhaled by the patient,” the statement read.

It has provision to change all three filters and discard the contaminated ones, this is mandatory especially while using the Ventilator for different patients.

SwasthVayu features

The device boasts of an LCD Display and as well as user interface buttons which are present on the front panel and help in the operation of the machine. It is equipped with a slot to insert an SD card and this can store information generated by the machine. Apart from this, the device has in-built Li-ion battery that has the ability to provide two-four hours battery back-up that can “overcome any power transmission exigencies.” There are six alarms that will alert medical attendants about the patient’s breath cycle.

SwasthVayu can source oxygen up to 15-30 litres per minute either from an oxygen concentrator or hospital supply source, the company claimed. “The indigenously developed SwasthVayu ventilator is a reliable, secure and affordable option to address the problem being faced by the healthcare delivery system especially during these challenging times of Covid 19 spike,” Baddam Jaipal Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Computing Laboratories said.