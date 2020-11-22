  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Antibody therapy used for Trump’s treatment gets emergency approval from FDA; details

By: |
November 22, 2020 11:27 AM

For Coronavirus treatment, the US drug regulator has given a go-ahead for usage of antibody therapy that was used to treat President Donald Trump.

Regeneron is set to have doses ready for 80,000 patients by the end of this month and come January 2021, around 3 lakh patients can be given doses for these.

For Coronavirus treatment, the US drug regulator has given a go-ahead for usage of antibody therapy that was used to treat President Donald Trump. It is to note that the treatment has received an emergency approval for patients who have not been hospitalized yet but are at a high risk. Drugmaker Regeneron came up with REGEN-COV2 (a combination of two lab-made antibodies) that helped in reduction of COVID-19 infected patients needing hospitalizations or emergency room visits. According to news agency AFP citing Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the authorisation of such therapy will help in reducing the burden on US’s healthcare system the number of patients taken to hospitals will reduce.

Regeneron’s president and CEO, Leonard Schleifer believes that the move has turned out to be an important step for fighting against the novel Coronavirus. Regeneron’s antibody treatment was given emergency use approval from the FDA after Eli Lilly’s similar therapy was approved on November 9. To be sure, after any infection, the human immune system has the tendency to respond naturally against the infection, thus releasing antibodies. However, these antibodies are formed differently in each person and therefore, not everyone is likely to produce an adequate response. In order to provide a solution for this, Lilly and Regeneron have come up with lab-made solutions.

Related News

According to the report, Regeneron is set to have doses ready for 80,000 patients by the end of this month and come January 2021, around 3 lakh patients can be given doses for these. The recommended dose is a total of 2,400 milligrams having 1,200 milligrams of each antibody in a single infusion.The treatment is expected to help at a time when COVID-19 cases have surged significantly in the United States. The report noted that more than 360,000 cases have been added in the last two days only.

Meanwhile, it is likely that Pfizer and Moderna, two pharmaceutical giants, will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the United States soon after they have reported more than 90 per cent efficacy in human clinical trials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Antibody therapy used for Trumps treatment gets emergency approval from FDA details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 90.95 lakh with 45,209 new cases
2Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO
3Ayurveda, Yoga to help deal with post-COVID-19 problems, says Shripad Naik