COVID-19: Antibody therapy used for Trump’s treatment gets emergency approval from FDA; details

For Coronavirus treatment, the US drug regulator has given a go-ahead for usage of antibody therapy that was used to treat President Donald Trump. It is to note that the treatment has received an emergency approval for patients who have not been hospitalized yet but are at a high risk. Drugmaker Regeneron came up with REGEN-COV2 (a combination of two lab-made antibodies) that helped in reduction of COVID-19 infected patients needing hospitalizations or emergency room visits. According to news agency AFP citing Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the authorisation of such therapy will help in reducing the burden on US’s healthcare system the number of patients taken to hospitals will reduce.

Regeneron’s president and CEO, Leonard Schleifer believes that the move has turned out to be an important step for fighting against the novel Coronavirus. Regeneron’s antibody treatment was given emergency use approval from the FDA after Eli Lilly’s similar therapy was approved on November 9. To be sure, after any infection, the human immune system has the tendency to respond naturally against the infection, thus releasing antibodies. However, these antibodies are formed differently in each person and therefore, not everyone is likely to produce an adequate response. In order to provide a solution for this, Lilly and Regeneron have come up with lab-made solutions.

According to the report, Regeneron is set to have doses ready for 80,000 patients by the end of this month and come January 2021, around 3 lakh patients can be given doses for these. The recommended dose is a total of 2,400 milligrams having 1,200 milligrams of each antibody in a single infusion.The treatment is expected to help at a time when COVID-19 cases have surged significantly in the United States. The report noted that more than 360,000 cases have been added in the last two days only.

Meanwhile, it is likely that Pfizer and Moderna, two pharmaceutical giants, will start distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the United States soon after they have reported more than 90 per cent efficacy in human clinical trials.